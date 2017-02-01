Gonorrhea infections continue to rise in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Domestic cases of gonorrhea have increased each year since 2011, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Total confirmed gonorrhea cases in Taiwan have increased from 2,023 in 2011 to 4,455 in 2016. There were 3,587 total confirmed cases in 2015. The main infected group was males aged 20 to 39, but the female infection rate increased faster than the rate for males. The rate of increase over the period for women was 20%, while the rate for men was 18%. Over the last five years, the ratio between men and women infected with the STD was 14:1 despite the increased rate among women.

The infection rate of all age groups showed an increasing trend, with the average annual increase in cases among 10 to 19 year olds up 27% and that of 20 to 29 year olds up 22%.

CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said that clinical analysis last year revealed that strains of the STD are resistant to commonly prescribed antibiotics such as Ciprofloxacin and Azithromycin. He said doctors should choose between prescribing antibiotic injections or intramuscular treatment.

Lo also reminded residents to practice safe sex, especially as many people will celebrate Valentine’s Day soon.

In addition to gonorrhea, Taiwan had 7,006 reported cases of syphilis in 2014.