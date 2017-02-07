Authority advises visitors to Taiwan’s 'Beehive Fireworks' festival to wrap themselves up

The fire authority of Tainan, a coastal city in southwestern Taiwan, on Tuesday urged tourists who plan to come to experience the notoriously dangerous “beehive fireworks” in Yanshui District on Feb. 11, the day of the traditional Lantern Festival, to wrap themselves up to avoid getting injured.

The “Yanshui Beehive Fireworks” is ranked as the third largest folk celebration in the world and is one of the most representative religious events in all of Taiwan, according to a report describing the event on the website of Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau. The event is so named because after an ignition hundreds of thousands of firecrackers all go off at the same time, creating a cacophony like hundreds of thousands of bees streaming out of their hives.

Photo courtesy of the Tourism Bureau

The ear-splitting power of these rockets and the excitement that comes in their wake attract crowds of tourists from both Taiwan and abroad to the event, which is paired with the “Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival” in northern Taiwan, the report states.

The city’s fire bureau advised visitors attending the event to wear a full- face helmet, a thick high collar cotton jacket with the lower hem tucked inside the trousers, a scarf, thick cotton gloves, thick cotton jogger pants, and high top shoes to prevent any rockets from making their way into the garment and a gauze mask to block particulate matter from the explosion of the fireworks.

If it's too hot to wear a full-face helmet, visitors can wear a hat, goggles and a mask instead, the bureau said, adding that the ultimate guide to self protection is to wrap the whole body up with no body parts being exposed to the outside.



The number of gun decks, from which thousands of rockets shoot out in all directions at the same time, is about 100, a small increase compared with last year, Tainan fire bureau chief Lee Ming-feng said.

Injuries have been reported in the celebration every year.