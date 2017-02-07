Graft, threats as Somalia faces historic presidential vote

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Colorful campaign posters in this seaside capital give the impression that Somalia's presidential election on Wednesday will be like any other. That's far from true.

Mogadishu is in lockdown because of violence by homegrown Islamic extremist group al-Shabab. The airport will be closed and the vote will be confined to a heavily protected former air force base. Fears of attacks already have delayed the vote several times.

Suicide bombings aren't the biggest threat as this Horn of Africa country, after 25 years, tries to put a fully functioning government in place under strong international pressure. Graft — vote-buying, fraud, intimidation — is the top concern in Somalia which Transparency International now rates as the most corrupt in the world.