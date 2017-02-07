BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

TRUMP-CHINA-JUDGE'S COMMENTS — A judge in China's top court labels Donald Trump an enemy "of the rule of law" over his insults directed at a U.S. judge who temporarily blocked the president's travel ban, saying Trump had set a poor example as head of the world's leading democracy. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 470 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-TRUMP — New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English says he told President Donald Trump during a phone call that he disagrees with his travel and refugee ban but that the conversation remained amicable. Last week Trump had a testy exchange with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over a deal Australia reached with the Obama administration to resettle refugees in the U.S. By Nick Perry. SENT: 320 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-CHINA — Australia and China pledge to deepen their ties on everything from trade to tourism, a show of unity that comes at a delicate time in Australia's relationship with China's chief rival for Pacific power, the United States. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 450 words.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — An Australian senator and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump announces he will start a new political party to appeal to disenfranchised conservatives. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korean prosecutors say they expect to interview President Park Geun-hye this week over her alleged involvement in a political scandal that toppled her from power. SENT: 280 words.

PAKISTAN — Pakistani security forces say they foiled a large Taliban suicide car attack that targeted a police station in the northwestern city of Bannu, wounding two police officers. SENT: 240 words.

PAKISTAN-AFGHAN REFUGEES — Pakistan extends the deadline for its 1.5 million registered Afghan refugees to return home, saying they can remain through the end of this year. SENT: 130 words.

AFGHANISTAN — An Afghan police spokesman says a roadside bombing has killed the top government official of a district in western Farah province. SENT: 150 words.

PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE-ERRING POLICE — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte angrily berates more than 200 allegedly erring policemen on national TV and says he will send them to a southern island to fight extremists dreaded for their beheadings. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 540 words.

PHILIPPINES-US — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has given the go-ahead for the U.S. military to build barracks and fuel depots in designated local camps where American forces are allowed to temporarily station under a 2014 defense pact, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says. Duterte last month threatened to abrogate the agreement if the United States stores weapons in local camps, saying his country may get entangled if fighting erupts between China and the U.S. SENT: 350 words.

TAIWAN-NEW PLANES — Seeking to revive its long-dormant aerospace industry, Taiwan launches a $2.1 billion investment in the production of air force jet trainers to be designed and manufactured on the island to counter Chinese military and diplomatic pressure. SENT: 500 words.

THAILAND-BUDDHISM — Thailand's king names a new supreme patriarch to head the country's Buddhist order, ending a deadlock that left the position empty for more than three years. SENT: 270 words.

MYANMAR MONK-METH — A Buddhist monk is arrested in Myanmar after authorities found more than 4 million methamphetamine pills in his car and in his monastery, police say. SENT: 280 words.

CAMBODIA-JAPAN-HUMAN TRAFFICKING — A Japanese man and two Cambodians are charged with allegedly tricking Cambodian women into working in the sex trade in Japan. SENT: 240 words, photos.

INDIA-NOBEL THEFT — Police say Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi's apartment in India's capital has been burgled and a gold-plated replica of his medal and the citation are missing. SENT: 130 words.

JAPAN-SHAPING SOUND — Behind some of the world's most reputed concert halls is a Japanese engineer whose finesse in shaping sound is so perfectly unobtrusive that all listeners hear is the music — in all its subtlety, texture and fullness. Yasuhisa Toyota's talents are coveted as classical music venues are increasingly designed in "vineyard style," where audiences surround the stage to hear the performers up close and enjoy an almost-interactive experience. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — European shares are little changed in early trading while Asian stocks mostly fell. Oil prices fluctuated after declines that dragged Wall Street lower. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CHINA-FOREIGN RESERVES — China's foreign exchange reserves fall to a six-year low following outflows of capital that prompted Beijing to tighten controls on outbound investment. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 370 words.

JAPAN-HONDA-ELECTRIC VEHICLE — Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. signs a deal with Hitachi Automotive Systems to jointly develop, make and sell motors for electric vehicles, as the industry adapts to concerns over global warming and the environment. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 220 words.

INDIA-DIAMOND MINE — The Rio Tinto group decides to hand over a diamond mine to the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh where the project is located. SENT: 250 words.

NEW ZEALAND-RESERVE BANK — The leader of New Zealand's central bank announces he will step down in September when his five-year term expires. By Nick Perry. SENT: 290 words, photos.

