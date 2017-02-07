Roger Walkowiak, 1956 Tour de France champ, dies at 89

PARIS (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Roger Walkowiak has died at the age of 89.

Walkowiak's wife told The Associated Press her husband died early Tuesday in a hospital near Vichy.

The Frenchman had been the oldest living Tour winner after Ferdy Kuebler died in December at 97.

Walkowiak, the son of a Polish factory worker, created a major upset when he won cycling's biggest race in 1956. The win was so unexpected that it originated a French expression still in use today: "A la walko," which translates as "Doing a Walko" and means a surprise win by an unheralded rider.