Taiwanese man wins claim against Carrefour in slip and fall accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan High Court ruled in favor of a man who claimed Carrefour was negligent when he slipped and fell next to a checkout counter in 2008. He was awarded NT$100,000 (US$3,222) for his injuries.

The man originally claimed NT$12 million (US$386,691) in compensation after he slipped on cleaning products that had been spilled by checkout at the Carrefour Ching Kuo store in Taoyuan, according to UDN. He hit his head on the floor and suffered paralysis due to a spinal cord injury. The district court reduced the initial sum to NT$1.2 million (US$38,669) plus medical costs that totaled NT$700,000 (US$22,557).

However, the Taiwan High Court ruled that Carrefour was not responsible for the spinal cord injury and only for hip injuries, lowering the verdict to NT$100,000. The court held that the man suffered from cervicothoracic-related problems prior to the accident and the back of his head did not hit off the floor when he fell. Therefore, the man could not prove that the accident caused his paralysis. The court also noted that it could not prove whether Carrefour ensured the safety of customers in this situation, leading to the compensation ruling.

Carrefour argued that a foreign couple had accidentally spilled cleaning products about 30 seconds before the man slipped. After the fall, store staff took him to the hospital for examination, and the initial diagnosis was a right hip contusion. The next day, however, he suffered chest pain, cold sweats, dyspnea and other symptoms that later led to lower body paralysis. He has since undergone surgery and rehabilitation.