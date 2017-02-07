Spain: 2 alleged IS recruiters detained near Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — TSpain's Interior Ministry says two Moroccan who are accused of indoctrination in Islamist extremism and recruiting others have been detained in Barcelona.

The ministry said in a statement that the men, aged 25 and 27, allegedly raised money through drug trafficking and theft to support the Islamic State group.

Agents of Spain's Guardia Civil police were searching the men's apartment on Tuesday morning in Badalona, a city next to Barcelona, for further evidence.

The ministry said police have arrested 185 suspected jihadi activists since Spain raised its national security alert to one step below maximum following attacks in France and elsewhere in 2015.