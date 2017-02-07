Photo of the Day: Dragon lantern lights up Yunlin, Taiwan

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- This year's Taiwan Lantern Festival will be held in two parts of Yunlin County- at the main venue in Huwei (虎尾) and in Beigang Township (北港). The main lantern at the Beigang site, featuring a 10-meter long dragon, will be lit up at 7 p.m. tonight.

According to the Mayor of Beigang Township Chang Shen-Chi(張勝智), Beigang Township is known as the "Hometown of Lanterns" in Taiwan, since the first Taiwan Lantern Festival was held right here in 1965. Besides the fascinating electric lanterns, there will also be a light show at Beigang Chaotien Temple to showcase local folklore, building techniques, history and culture. The festival will be open until Feb. 19.