Iran president: Nuclear deal as blueprint for other disputes

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's president says Tehran's landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers could serve as a blueprint for resolving other Mideast disputes.

Hassan Rouhani says "dozens" of such high-profile negotiations could "lead to security and stability of the region" — even though President Donald Trump has called the agreement on curbing Iran's nuclear program "terrible."

The Trump administration last week imposed new sanctions on more than two dozen Iranian companies and individuals after Tehran tested a ballistic missile. Ahead of the measure, Trump tweeted Iran's leaders "should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!"

Rouhani on Tuesday also said the nuclear negotiations set a pattern that led to peace talks last month in Kazakhstan in a Russia-led push for a new peace process for war-torn Syria.