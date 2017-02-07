Man charged by police in New Zealand All Blacks' bug case

SYDNEY (AP) — Police have charged a security consultant with public mischief after an investigation into allegations a listening device was planted in the New Zealand All Blacks' meeting room at a Sydney hotel ahead of a Bledisloe Cup test last August.

New South Wales state police issued a statement Tuesday saying the 51-year-old man, who was employed as a security consultant at the time, would appear in a Sydney local court on March 21.

All Blacks' management uncovered the concealed listening device on Monday, Aug. 15, but reportedly didn't notify police for five days — with news emerging on the morning of the match.

At the time, New Zealand Rugby said a device similar to that used by law enforcement and spy agencies was found in a chair in the room which was being used for sensitive tactical and planning discussions ahead of the match, which New Zealand later won 42-8.

Australian Rugby Union chief executive Bill Pulver issued a statement Tuesday saying the charges provided some closure in the case.

"The ARU and the Wallabies were never accused of any wrongdoing, however, it was still important that this matter reached a conclusion to provide complete reassurance to all fans that the organization and the team had no part in any of this," Pulver said. "There may be some questions that remain but certainly today's news is welcome news that an individual has been called to account over this incident."