S Korea prosecutors expect to question impeached leader soon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors say they expect to interview President Park Geun-hye this week over her alleged involvement in a political scandal that toppled her from power.

Park was impeached by Parliament in December over allegations that she let her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil interfere in state affairs and extort money from businesses.

Park, who has immunity from prosecution while in office, has said she's willing to undergo questioning.

Prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul said Tuesday that Park's questioning is expected to take place "around Feb. 10." He did not elaborate.

Prosecutors have tried to search Park's presidential compound twice, but her aides rejected the requests, citing a law that can block searches in areas with official secrets.

The Constitutional Court is deliberating about whether to formally unseat her.