BC-BKN--NBA Standings

|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|Toronto
|32
|21
|.604
|2
|New York
|22
|31
|.415
|12
|Philadelphia
|18
|33
|.353
|15
|Brooklyn
|9
|42
|.176
|24
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Atlanta
|30
|22
|.577
|½
|Charlotte
|23
|28
|.451
|7
|Miami
|22
|30
|.423
|8½
|Orlando
|20
|33
|.377
|11
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|35
|15
|.700
|—
|Indiana
|29
|22
|.569
|6½
|Chicago
|26
|26
|.500
|10
|Detroit
|24
|28
|.462
|12
|Milwaukee
|22
|28
|.440
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|39
|12
|.765
|—
|Houston
|37
|17
|.685
|3½
|Memphis
|32
|22
|.593
|8½
|Dallas
|20
|31
|.392
|19
|New Orleans
|20
|32
|.385
|19½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|Oklahoma City
|30
|23
|.566
|3½
|Denver
|23
|28
|.451
|9½
|Portland
|22
|30
|.423
|11
|Minnesota
|19
|33
|.365
|14
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|43
|8
|.843
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|31
|21
|.596
|12½
|Sacramento
|20
|32
|.385
|23½
|L.A. Lakers
|18
|36
|.333
|26½
|Phoenix
|16
|36
|.308
|27½
___
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 140, Washington 135, OT
Indiana 93, Oklahoma City 90
L.A. Lakers 121, New York 107
Detroit 113, Philadelphia 96
Toronto 118, L.A. Clippers 109
Utah 120, Atlanta 95
Miami 115, Minnesota 113
New Orleans 111, Phoenix 106
Denver 110, Dallas 87
Memphis 89, San Antonio 74
Chicago 112, Sacramento 107