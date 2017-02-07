BC-BKN--NBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/02/07 14:09
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 33 18 .647
Toronto 32 21 .604 2
New York 22 31 .415 12
Philadelphia 18 33 .353 15
Brooklyn 9 42 .176 24
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 30 21 .588
Atlanta 30 22 .577 ½
Charlotte 23 28 .451 7
Miami 22 30 .423
Orlando 20 33 .377 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 15 .700
Indiana 29 22 .569
Chicago 26 26 .500 10
Detroit 24 28 .462 12
Milwaukee 22 28 .440 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 39 12 .765
Houston 37 17 .685
Memphis 32 22 .593
Dallas 20 31 .392 19
New Orleans 20 32 .385 19½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 33 19 .635
Oklahoma City 30 23 .566
Denver 23 28 .451
Portland 22 30 .423 11
Minnesota 19 33 .365 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 43 8 .843
L.A. Clippers 31 21 .596 12½
Sacramento 20 32 .385 23½
L.A. Lakers 18 36 .333 26½
Phoenix 16 36 .308 27½

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 140, Washington 135, OT

Indiana 93, Oklahoma City 90

L.A. Lakers 121, New York 107

Detroit 113, Philadelphia 96

Toronto 118, L.A. Clippers 109

Utah 120, Atlanta 95

Miami 115, Minnesota 113

New Orleans 111, Phoenix 106

Denver 110, Dallas 87

Memphis 89, San Antonio 74

Chicago 112, Sacramento 107