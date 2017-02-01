Uber drivers plan to protest end of operations on Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Following the company’s announcement that it would cease operations in Taiwan on Feb. 10, Uber drivers have announced that they will hold a protest the same day to allow for a resumption of services, UDN reported.

The protest is scheduled for Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Renai Rd. At that time the drivers plan to hand over a petition to MOTC Minister Ho-Chen Tan (賀陳旦) to allow Uber to continue operations in Taiwan.

The protestors plan to meet at 8 a.m. at the corner of Hangzhou South Rd. and Aiguo East Rd. to identify drivers participating and to place protest signs on the cars.

Uber has been fined more than NT$230 million since entering Taiwan as a communications company, per its official company registration. The MOTC has said that Uber Technologies Inc. should register as a taxi company in order to provide its service in the country. However, the company said Friday that doing so would be like eating soup with chopsticks.

The company started its car-sharing service in Taiwan in June 2013, recording 15 million rides over the course of the following four years. More than 100,000 drivers work as contractors for Uber.

UBER had been in talks with the government about altering laws to allow it to continue its service in Taiwan, but the government insisted on the company changing its business registration from a technology company. The company was first told to halt operations in August 2016, but was granted an extension by the Executive Yuan as laws were reviewed to seek a resolution that would allow Uber to continue its services. Last month the ride-hailing company and the union of taxi drivers announced they would collaborate on a new service that would allow customers in Taipei to order yellow taxis via an app called UberTAXI.