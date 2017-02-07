  1. Home
Playboy Club and its Bunnies are making a comeback in NYC

By VERENA DOBNIK , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/02/07 13:36

NEW YORK (AP) — The tightly corseted Playboy Bunnies with rabbit tails and ears will soon be back in business in New York City.

Three decades after the Playboy Club closed in Manhattan, a new one will debut later this year in a hotel a few blocks from Times Square.

It will have a lounge, a restaurant, a game room and, of course, the bunnies, though with updated outfits.

Some travel experts say they aren't sure the zeitgeist is quite right for a return of the club.

But Playboy Enterprises spokesman John Vlautin promised the club on West 42nd Street "will be one of the most chic and sophisticated venues in the world."

Other revivals of the original Playboy clubs are already operating in London, the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi and several places in India.