NEW ZEALAND TRUMP — New Zealand's Prime Minister Bill English said Tuesday he told President Donald Trump during a phone call that he disagreed with his travel and refugee ban but that the conversation remained amicable. By Nick Perry. SENT: 315 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-ASIA — In his debut abroad as the first retired general to lead the Pentagon in more than half a century, Jim Mattis found that in Japan and South Korea his experience in uniform is seen as an asset. By Robert Burns. SENT: 700 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — An Australian senator and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he will start a new political party to appeal to disenfranchised conservatives. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 300 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-UN CASUALTY REPORT — More than 900 children were killed in Afghanistan's conflict last year, the United Nations said Monday, calling it the most violent year for children since it started keeping records. SENT: 320 words, photos.

JAPAN-SHAPING SOUND — Behind some of the world's most reputed concert halls is a Japanese engineer whose finesse in shaping sound is so perfectly unobtrusive that all listeners hear is the music — in all its subtlety, texture and fullness. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-JAPAN-HUMAN TRAFFICKING — A Japanese man and two Cambodians were charged Tuesday with allegedly tricking Cambodian women into working in the sex trade in Japan. SENT: 240 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-RESERVE BANK — The leader of New Zealand's central bank says he'll step down in September when his five-year term expires. By Nick Perry. SENT: 300 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS - Asian stock markets were lower Tuesday and oil prices rebounded after declines that dragged Wall Street lower. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 340 words, photos.

