Top 25 Capsules

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Frank Mason III had 21 points and Josh Jackson added 18 despite dealing with foul trouble as No. 3 Kansas bounced back from a rare home loss to hold off Kansas State 74-71 on Monday night.

The Jayhawks (21-3, 9-2 Big 12) beat the Wildcats (16-8, 5-6) for the fifth straight time and the 19th time in 22 meetings, though it was just as nip-and-tuck as their meeting in Lawrence.

The game was tied 63-all with 2:50 left when Kansas ripped off six quick points, but the Wildcats kept hanging around. D.J. Johnson hit three of four foul shots down the stretch, and Kamau Stokes hit a 3-pointer from the wing to get within 72-69 with 19.2 seconds to go.

Devonte Graham calmly hit two more free throws to put the game away.

Dean Wade led the Wildcats with 20 points. Stokes added 16 points and eight boards, Johnson had 14 points and Wesley Iwundu contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 12 VIRGINIA 71, No. 4 LOUISVILLE 55

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (AP) — London Perrantes scored 18 points and Virginia used a 22-5 run to begin the second half and beat short-handed Louisville.

Isaiah Wilkins added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Cavaliers 18-5, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). The victory gave Virginia four consecutive victories against the Cardinals, including a sweep of the season series, and moved them into a tie with No. 14 Florida State for second place in the conference.

Freshman V.J. King scored a career-high 24 points for the Cardinals (19-5, 7-4), whose three-game winning streak was snapped. Donovan Mitchell added 16.

The Cardinals were without their second- and third-leading scorers, with guard Quentin Snider (12.1 ppg) out with a hip flexor and forward Deng Adel (11.1 ppg) and center Mangok Mathiang (7.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg) suspended for missing curfew Saturday. Reserve guard Tony Hicks also missed the game with a broken bone in his hand.