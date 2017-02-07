12 lucky Taiwan receipt holders will win NT$10 million

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- If you hold a receipt issued between Nov. and Dec. of last year with the number 68789003, you are among the 12 winners of the Taiwan receipt lottery's top prize of NT$10 million (US$323,675).

Announcing the winning receipt numbers on Monday, The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that the actual value of the top prize after tax would be NT$8 million.

Among the lucky winners was someone who spent NT$65 to purchase a cup of coffee at the Coco Coffee Shop on Mingsheng West Road, a person who bought a beverage at 7-11 for NT$20 in Taoyuan, and a customer who snagged a snack for NT$31 at an OK Mart in Luzhou District of Taipei. Of the 12 winners, only three customers spent over NT$100 on their purchases.

As for the second prize, 11 receipts have the winning number of 53077074, which entitles the invoice holder to NT$2 million. The person who spent the least and won the most in this case was a customer at a Family Mart in Taipei's Banqiao District, who only spent NT$25 for a packet of bread. As for the biggest spender, a person who splurged on a NT$810 hot pot meal in Taipei's Wanhua District will also be taking home the big cash prize.

There are also three numbers which qualify for NT$200,000: 69796177, 76868760, and 14952048. Those who hold receipts that contain the last seven digits of those numbers will win NT$40,000, while invoices with the last six digits will be eligible for an NT$10,000 cash prize.

For the same last five digits of those three numbers, the prize is NT$4,000, while having the last four digits will result in a NT$1,000 award, and matching the last three digits means a NT$200 win.

Holders of receipts ending in 000, 059, 478, or 569 will also take home NT$200.

The MOF said that winners can redeem their receipts with their ID cards at any post office and have until May 5 to claim their prizes.



NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery winners (CNA image)



NT$2 million Taiwan receipt lottery winners. (CNA image)