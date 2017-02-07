WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

ATH--IAAF COUNCIL

MONACO — The IAAF is upholding its global ban on Russian athletes and freezing all nationality switches. SENT: 780 words, photo.

CRI--ENGLAND-CAPTAIN

LONDON — Alastair Cook, who led England in more tests than any other captain, resigns from the role on saying it was the right time for him to quit. By Justin Palmer. SENT: 400 words, photo.

SOC--MENTAL HEALTH-PLAYER'S PAIN

LONDON — On the training pitches at Arsenal is where Jason Brown feels at peace. Coaching academy players, the retired goalkeeper feels unburdened of the depression that struck him at the end of his playing career in 2015. By Rob Harris. SENT: 960 words, photos.

SOC--PREMIER LEAGUE-TOP FOUR

LONDON — The battle to secure a top four finish and a coveted Champions League place is warming up in the Premier League. By Justin Palmer. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1430 GMT, photos.

TEN--ARGENTINA-ITALY

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Defending champion Argentina is knocked out of the Davis Cup in the first round by Italy. SENT: 260 words, photos.

TEN--UMPIRE INJURED

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov is fined $7,000 a day after unintentionally striking umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye and immediately ending the Davis Cup tie against Britain. SENT: 210 words, photos.

RGU--ENGLAND-WALES

LONDON — England cannot afford to keep making sloppy starts if it hopes to stretch its record unbeaten run to 16 rugby tests, coach Eddie Jones says. By Justin Palmer. SENT: 390 words, photo.

FBN--SUPER BOWL-BRADY

HOUSTON — Tom Brady doesn't want to talk about "Deflategate." He'd rather reflect on a night he will never forget and how much it meant to his mother. By Kyle Hightower. SENT: 480 words, photos, video.

OTHER STORIES:

— TEN--Genie Bouchard — Patriots comeback earns fan date with tennis star Genie Bouchard. SENT: 110 words, photo.

— SOC--Spanish Roundup — ranada off bottom of La Liga by beating Las Palmas 1-0. SENT: 190 words.

— SOC--Atletico's Challenge — Atletico out to end 10-year winless run at Camp Nou in Copa. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 410 words, photos.

— SKI--Worlds-Downhill Training — Downhill training lost to weather on 1st day of ski worlds. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 400 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274224 or email lonsports@ap.org.