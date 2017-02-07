___

Tech cos. take stand against travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Through a Super Bowl ad, public statements and court filings, Silicon Valley's biggest companies are taking a strong stand against President Donald Trump's travel ban, risking backlash. They say high tech needs immigrants' creativity and energy to stay competitive.

___

US stocks close lower, snap S&P 500's 3-day winning streak

Energy companies led U.S. stocks slightly lower Monday as the price of crude oil declined, snapping a three-day winning streak for the Standard & Poor's 500 index. Investors are continuing to focus on company earnings reports this week as they size up the health of Corporate America.

___

Fighting fake news isn't just up to Facebook and Google

NEW YORK (AP) — You, too, can join the battle against misleading and other "fake" news online, but your options are somewhat limited unless you're already an academic or data scientist who's been studying the subject since way before Donald Trump started running for president. Fake news has fascinated researchers for some time. Their studies have yielded tools that help track how "alternative facts" spread, and others that let you identify fake stories or block them altogether.

___

Gorsuch seen as business-friendly on labor, workplace issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is seen as business-friendly on labor and workplace issues. In his decade as a federal appeals court judge, Gorsuch has criticized courts for giving too much power to government agencies that enforce the nation's labor and employment laws. As a lawyer in private practice, he also backed curbs on some class-action lawsuits.

___

Icahn says he'll sell ex-Taj Mahal casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Billionaire investor Carl Icahn says he will try to sell the former Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, blaming a failed bill by the leader of New Jersey's state senate as the last straw. Icahn told The Associated Press on Monday he has decided to seek a buyer for the casino he shuttered on Oct. 10.

___

Super Bowl ads normally avoid politics, but not this year

NEW YORK (AP) — Messages about America, inclusiveness — and, yes, even "four years of awful hair" — kept bubbling up in Super Bowl 51 ads. But there was still plenty of escapism and light humor for those who weren't into the politics.

___

Airbnb follows Super Bowl ad with call to house 100K in need

Airbnb is following up its Super Bowl ad calling for acceptance with a campaign to provide short-term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need. An announcement on the rental service's website says it plans to start with refugees, disaster survivors and relief workers, but wants "to accommodate many more types of displaced people over time."

___

At Hasbro, the glass slipper is a perfect fit

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A coup in the toy industry two years ago has turned into a Cinderella story for Hasbro. With revenue in unprecedented territory and shares at an all-time high, the toy maker has Ariel, Snow White and Rapunzel to thank.

___

French on mission to woo bankers from UK after Brexit

LONDON (AP) — A team of French officials is in London trying to make Paris the European Union's financial hub once Britain leaves the EU. Officials including the deputy mayor of Paris met Monday with representatives of firms based in London's financial district. Many banks and other City firms are considering moving jobs from Britain once the U.K. leaves the 28-nation bloc and its single market.

___

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.04 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 20,052.42. The S&P 500 index slid 4.86 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,292.56. The Nasdaq composite index gave up 3.21 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,663.55.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 82 cents, or 1.5 percent, to close at $53.01 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost $1.09, or 1.9 percent, to $55.72 a barrel in London. In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline fell 4 cents to $1.51 a gallon, while heating oil slid 3 cents to $1.64 a gallon. Natural gas futures slipped a penny to $3.05 per 1,000 cubic feet.