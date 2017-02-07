Scores of EPA workers object to Trump's pick to lead agency

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of current and former employees of the Environmental Protection Agency are speaking out against President Donald Trump's pick to head the department.

About 300 people, including scores of EPA employees, rallied Monday across the street from the agency's regional headquarters in downtown Chicago to oppose Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt's nomination.

Nearly 450 former EPA officials also signed a letter sent to the U.S. Senate saying that Pruitt is the wrong man for the job.

At the rally in Chicago, EPA employees and their supporters waved signs that read "Stop Pruitt" and "Save EPA."

EPA staff attorney Sherry Estes predicted Pruitt would seek to shackle the agency's enforcement efforts. She said employee morale within the agency has plummeted since Trump's election. He has pledged to roll back environmental protections.