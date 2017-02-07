  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/02/07 04:19

New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Feb 21.28 21.49 21.04 21.18 Up .07
Apr 20.97 21.21 20.86 20.97 Up .06
Jun 20.64 20.81 20.51 20.62 Up .04
Sep 20.42 20.50 20.28 20.38 Up .01
Feb 20.27 20.35 20.19 20.28 Down .01
Apr 19.51 19.62 19.50 19.57 Down .01
Jun 18.80 18.89 18.79 18.86 unch
Sep 18.37 18.46 18.36 18.43 unch
Feb 18.10 18.10 18.00 18.09 unch
Apr 17.64 Up .01
Jun 17.31 Up .01
Sep 17.28 Up .03