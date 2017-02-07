New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Feb
|21.28
|21.49
|21.04
|21.18
|Up
|.07
|Apr
|20.97
|21.21
|20.86
|20.97
|Up
|.06
|Jun
|20.64
|20.81
|20.51
|20.62
|Up
|.04
|Sep
|20.42
|20.50
|20.28
|20.38
|Up
|.01
|Feb
|20.27
|20.35
|20.19
|20.28
|Down .01
|Apr
|19.51
|19.62
|19.50
|19.57
|Down .01
|Jun
|18.80
|18.89
|18.79
|18.86
|unch
|Sep
|18.37
|18.46
|18.36
|18.43
|unch
|Feb
|18.10
|18.10
|18.00
|18.09
|unch
|Apr
|17.64
|Up
|.01
|Jun
|17.31
|Up
|.01
|Sep
|17.28
|Up
|.03