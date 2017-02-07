  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/02/07 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 146.00 146.90 143.95 144.20 Down 2.05
May 148.25 149.25 146.30 146.55 Down 2.15
Jul 151.05 151.55 148.65 148.85 Down 2.20
Sep 153.30 153.70 150.95 151.20 Down 2.15
Dec 156.55 157.10 154.20 154.45 Down 2.10
Mar 159.80 159.80 157.45 157.45 Down 2.00
May 159.20 159.25 159.20 159.25 Down 1.90
Jul 160.75 160.75 160.75 160.75 Down 1.90
Sep 162.20 162.20 162.20 162.20 Down 1.90
Dec 164.30 164.35 164.25 164.25 Down 2.05
Mar 166.50 Down 2.10
May 167.90 Down 2.10
Jul 169.10 Down 2.20
Sep 170.45 Down 2.10
Dec 171.75 Down 2.05