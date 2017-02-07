New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|146.00
|146.90
|143.95
|144.20
|Down 2.05
|May
|148.25
|149.25
|146.30
|146.55
|Down 2.15
|Jul
|151.05
|151.55
|148.65
|148.85
|Down 2.20
|Sep
|153.30
|153.70
|150.95
|151.20
|Down 2.15
|Dec
|156.55
|157.10
|154.20
|154.45
|Down 2.10
|Mar
|159.80
|159.80
|157.45
|157.45
|Down 2.00
|May
|159.20
|159.25
|159.20
|159.25
|Down 1.90
|Jul
|160.75
|160.75
|160.75
|160.75
|Down 1.90
|Sep
|162.20
|162.20
|162.20
|162.20
|Down 1.90
|Dec
|164.30
|164.35
|164.25
|164.25
|Down 2.05
|Mar
|166.50
|Down 2.10
|May
|167.90
|Down 2.10
|Jul
|169.10
|Down 2.20
|Sep
|170.45
|Down 2.10
|Dec
|171.75
|Down 2.05