Protagonist in Vatican leaks scandal leaks more in new book

ROME (AP) — The most colorful protagonist in the Vatican's leaks scandal has emerged from a bruising Vatican trial with a baby, a business and a book describing the behind-the-scenes drama of Pope Francis' reform efforts.

"In the Name of Peter" hits Italian bookstores Tuesday, seven months after author Francesca Chaouqui — an ambitious communications consultant — received a 10-month suspended sentence for conspiring to pass confidential documents onto two journalists.

In an interview Monday, Chaouqui said the book is her "testament of truth" and that she doesn't fear a possible new Vatican trial for publishing confidential Vatican documents in her book.

She says: "I'm ready to defend myself in Italy with all the strength that I have. I'm not the same person who went (to the Vatican) like an obedient puppy."