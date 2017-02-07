  1. Home
  2. World

Protagonist in Vatican leaks scandal leaks more in new book

By  Associated Press
2017/02/07 04:02

PR agent Francesca Chaouqui is photographed d

PR agent Francesca Chaouqui holds up her book

PR agent Francesca Chaouqui holds her book 'I

PR agent Francesca Chaouqui is interviewed by

ROME (AP) — The most colorful protagonist in the Vatican's leaks scandal has emerged from a bruising Vatican trial with a baby, a business and a book describing the behind-the-scenes drama of Pope Francis' reform efforts.

"In the Name of Peter" hits Italian bookstores Tuesday, seven months after author Francesca Chaouqui — an ambitious communications consultant — received a 10-month suspended sentence for conspiring to pass confidential documents onto two journalists.

In an interview Monday, Chaouqui said the book is her "testament of truth" and that she doesn't fear a possible new Vatican trial for publishing confidential Vatican documents in her book.

She says: "I'm ready to defend myself in Italy with all the strength that I have. I'm not the same person who went (to the Vatican) like an obedient puppy."