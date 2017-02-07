US female tourist from NY found dead on Panama island

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panamanian authorities say a 23-year-old U.S. tourist has been found dead on a Caribbean island.

Panama's Civil Defense said the body of Catherine Johannet of New York was found Sunday on a trail in a wooded area not far from a beach on Bastimentos Island. The U.S. Embassy in Panama City confirmed her death. No cause of death was provided.

Johannet had been staying in a hostel on Colon Island, part of the same archipelago popular for its clear water and coral reefs.

The U.S. Embassy says that Panamanian authorities and the FBI had searched for Johannet throughout the weekend and will continue investigating the case.