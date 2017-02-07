Pennsylvania Senate resumes push for 20-week abortion ban

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation is advancing in Pennsylvania to impose new restrictions on abortions. Backers are resuming a push that stalled last year amid a veto threat from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and opposition by Pennsylvania's largest doctors' organization.

The GOP-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee's party-line vote Monday sent the bill to the full Senate. The bill is ultimately expected to reach Wolf's desk, but it's not clear that supporters can override his expected veto.

Last year, a nearly identical version passed the House, 132-65. It never came to a Senate vote.

The bill would ban elective abortions after 20 weeks from the last menstrual period, compared with 24 weeks in current law. As many as 16 states have such a ban, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Wolf calls the bill radical and unconstitutional.