Business events scheduled for Tuesday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases international trade data for December, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for December, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for December, 3 p.m.

LONDON — Oil giant BP reports fourth-quarter earnings.

DETROIT — General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

BURBANK, Calif. — The Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.