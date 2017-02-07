Supreme Court pick meets with Dems as GOP applies pressure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is meeting Monday with two Senate Democrats who could be key to his confirmation. Republicans, meanwhile, are escalating their campaign for his confirmation with a series of new ads.

Gorsuch is scheduled to meet with California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Montana Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat running for re-election in a conservative state.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has said Trump's nominee must be able to win support from 60 of the Senate's 100 members. Republicans have a 52-48 majority, so Republicans will need the support of at least eight Democrats.

To win those votes, the Senate GOP's campaign arm, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is running three ads to pressure certain Democrats to vote for him.