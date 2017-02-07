El Salvador alleges 22 fishermen helped Mexican drug cartel

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Authorities in El Salvador say they have arrested 22 fishermen who provided logistical support for a Mexican drug cartel.

Justice and Public Safety Minister Mauricio Ramirez Landaverde said Monday that the fishermen were responsible for providing fuel, food and lodging to smugglers carrying drug shipments from South America through El Salvador's waters to Guatemala for the Sinaloa cartel.

Once the drugs arrived in Guatemala they continued north by land through Mexico to the United States.

National Civil Police director Howard Cotto said in an interview with local television that the fishermen also alerted smugglers to the movements of Salvadoran authorities.

Authorities say the investigation began in December 2015.