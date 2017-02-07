BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, Feb. 7

TODAY

Walt Disney and General Motors report their latest quarterly results. The Federal Reserve issues its tally of U.S. consumer borrowing in December.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Tiffany CEO out as sales slump

Tiffany drops after the jewelry seller says its CEO stepped down after less than two years on the job.

CENTERPIECE

Trump's antitrust policy is a puzzle

What might antitrust policy look like in the Trump administration? There are few tea leaves. An article by two university experts predicts a fairly lenient approach.

STORY STOCKS

Hasbro (HAS)

Laboratory Corp. of America (LH)

Newell Brands (NWL)

Spectra Energy (SE)

Sysco (SYY)

Tiffany (TIF)

comScore (SCOR)

United Technologies (UTX)

FUND FOCUS

Fidelity Small Cap Discovery (FSCRX)

Manager Chuck Myers will step down at the end of this year, a departure that Morningstar calls a "big loss." It downgraded this fund's analyst rating from "Gold" to "Bronze."

