WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

FBN--SUPER BOWL

HOUSTON — Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the New England Patriots have long been reluctant to rank their victories. They've refused to label any given season, or title, sweeter than another. It's time to put that to rest. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

WITH:

— FBN--SUPER BOWL-PATRIOTS DYNASTY — The Patriots have the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— FBN--SUPER BOWL-FALCONS — Well, Atlanta, there's nothing left to say. It happened. The greatest flop of them all. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

RGU--OBIT-VAN DER WESTHUIZEN

Joost van der Westhuizen, who won the 1995 World Cup with South Africa as Nelson Mandela looked on, has died after a six-year-battle with motor neuron disease. He was 45. By Gerland Imray SENT: 500 words.

CRI--ENGLAND-CAPTAIN

LONDON — Alastair Cook, who led England in more tests than any other captain, resigns from the role on saying it was the right time for him to quit. By Justin Palmer. SENT: 400 words, photo.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--PREMIER LEAGUE-TOP FOUR

LONDON — The battle to secure a top four finish and a coveted Champions League place is warming up in the Premier League. By Justin Palmer. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1430 GMT, photos.

SOC--WCUP 2018-BUDGET

MOSCOW — Russia has increased government spending on the 2018 World Cup by 19.1 billion rubles ($325 million) without explanation. Total spending rises to 638.8 billion rubles ($10.8 billion), with all of the increase coming from federal budget funds, which now make up almost 55 percent of total spending. SENT: 100 words, photo.

SOC--ASIAN-CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

New Chinese Super League recruits Carlos Tevez and Oscar get the chance to repay at least part of their massive salaries when they make their debuts in the 2017 Asian Champions League playoffs. By John Duerden. SENT: 500 words.

SKIING:

SKI--WORLDS-DOWNHILL TRAINING

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Bad weather wipes out downhill training sessions on the opening day of the ski world championships at St. Moritz. SENT: 100 words, photos.

SKI--WORLDS-INNERHOFER OUT

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Former gold medalist Christof Innerhofer has ended his season due to injury on the eve of the Alpine skiing world championships. SENT: 100 words, photo.

TENNIS:

TEN--UMPIRE INJURED

OTTAWA, Ontario — In a startling ending to a Davis Cup match, Canada lost to Britain on Sunday when a 17-year-old player, frustrated by missing an easy shot, suddenly launched a spare ball that hit the chair umpire in the left eye. SENT: 400 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274224 or email lonsports@ap.org.