Springboks World Cup winner Van der Westhuizen dies at 45

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Joost van der Westhuizen, who won the 1995 World Cup with South Africa as Nelson Mandela looked on, has died after a six-year-battle with motor neuron disease. He was 45.

South Africa Rugby announced the death Monday.

The scrumhalf distinguished himself in the epic final with a scything tackle on Jonah Lomu, New Zealand's colossal wing, and by delivering the pass to Joel Stransky for the winning dropped goal in extra time.

The emotional 15-12 victory helped rally South Africans of all colors behind a nation emerging from apartheid.

Van der Westhuizen's 89 tests and 38 tries for South Africa were national records when he retired in 2003.

Told by doctors in 2011 that MND might kill him within two years, he responded: "Stuff them. I will decide when I go."