BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

UNITED STATES-ASIA — In his debut abroad as the first retired general to lead the Pentagon in more than half a century, Jim Mattis found that in Japan and South Korea his experience in uniform is seen as an asset. Not everyone who knows Mattis well in the U.S. shares that view, but he clearly was an instant hit in northeast Asia. By Robert Burns. SENT: 700 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-CHURCH ABUSE — Seven percent of priests in Australia's Catholic Church were accused of sexually abusing children over the past several decades, a lawyer says as officials investigating institutional abuse across Australia reveal for the first time the extent of the crisis. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 340 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-UN CASUALTY REPORT — The number of children killed in Afghanistan's conflict rose by 25 percent in 2016, according to the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan. The 2016 Annual Report on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in Afghanistan documents an overall 3 percent rise in civilian casualties — both deaths and injuries — from the previous year. SENT: 290 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — At least 119 people have been killed in recent days by avalanches caused by heavy snow in different parts of the country, more than doubling an earlier death toll estimate of 54. SENT: 230 words.

PAKISTAN — An Afghan diplomat in the Pakistani port city of Karachi is killed by his security guard who opened fire inside the diplomatic mission, officials said. By Adil Jawad. SENT: 210 words, photos.

CHINA-MISSILE — A highly accurate Chinese ballistic missile capable of threatening U.S. and Japanese bases in Asia has made its latest appearance at recent Rocket Force drills. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CHINA-NAVY-PERSIAN GULF — A Chinese navy task force has wrapped up visits to four Persian Gulf states as the increasingly capable maritime force grows its presence in the strategically vital region. SENT: 340 words, photos.

CHINA-NEW JETLINER — After years of delays, China's first large homemade passenger jetliner will take to the air for its maiden flight in the first half of this year, state media report. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CHINA-DEPUTY INTELLIGENCE CHIEF — The corruption investigation into a former Chinese deputy intelligence chief is proceeding, prosecutors say, signaling President Xi Jinping's determination to continue targeting high-level officials as part of his sweeping anti-graft campaign. SENT: 300 words.

CHINA-FIRE — Authorities detain those in charge of a foot massage parlor in eastern China in which 18 people were killed and another 18 injured in a fire Sunday. SENT: 122 words.

PHILIPPINES-COMMUNIST REBELS — Philippine troops have resumed assaults against communist rebels, killing at least one guerrilla, after President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped peace talks with the insurgents, military officials say. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 510 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-MILITARY — Japan's government starts offshore construction work on relocating a U.S. Marine base on Okinawa. The step marks the beginning of the main construction to move Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to Henoko, a less populated area on the island's east coast. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 290 words, photos.

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA MUSLIMS — A human rights group urges Myanmar's government to back an independent international investigation into alleged abuses by security forces against members of the Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority, including the reported systematic use of sexual violence. By Esther Htusan. SENT: 540 words.

BANGLADESH-ROHINGYA MUSLIMS — Bangladesh is sticking to a plan to relocate Rohingya Muslims, who fled Myanmar in the face of persecution, from overcrowded and unhealthy camps in a southern coastal district to a low-lying island still not ready for people to live there. By Julhas Alam. SENT: 470 words.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH — A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 950 words, photos.

INDONESIA-REFUGEES PROTEST — Asylum seekers who have been in Indonesia for years rally in the capital urging the U.N. refugee agency to speed up the process of resettling them in third countries. By Niniek Karmini. SENT: 320 words, photos.

NEPAL-INSURGENCY PROBE — A commission investigating deaths and abuses during a decade-long communist insurgency in Nepal says it has requested an extension because it has not completed the task of giving justice to thousands of victims and their families. SENT: 180 words.

QATAR-NEW ZEALAND-LONGEST FLIGHT — Qatar Airways launches the world's longest scheduled commercial airline route with the arrival of its flight from Doha to Auckland, New Zealand. SENT: 130 words, photos.

THAILAND-WATERCRAFT CRASH — An Australian woman dies when the personal watercraft she was operating collided with one operated by her companion off the Thai island of Phuket, officials say. By Kaweewit Kaewjinda. SENT: 140 words, photos.

VIETNAM-SOCCER GAMBLING — Vietnamese gamblers will soon be allowed to place bets on international soccer competitions under a pilot project. SENT: 220 words.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY — SENT: 320 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — European shares are mostly lower despite gains in Asian benchmarks after President Donald Trump moved to scale back regulation of the U.S. financial industry last week. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 480 words, photos.

NKOREA-THE CURRENCY CONUNDRUM — To get a feel for how North Korea's economy works, go buy a roll of toilet paper. Or start up a mobile phone network. As capitalist-style markets have grown more important in North Korea, so has a market-friendly exchange rate for the much-coveted U.S. dollars, euros and Chinese yuan that lubricate the North's economy. But the official and unofficial rates are totally out of whack. And as one big investor recently found out, the difference can mean hundreds of millions of dollars in lost profits. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 950 words, photos.

JAPAN-TOYOTA-SUZUKI — Japanese automakers Toyota and Suzuki, which began discussing a partnership in October, say they will work together in ecological and safety technology — a rapidly growing area in the industry. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 330 words, photos.

JAPAN-EARNS-TOYOTA — Toyota Motor Corp. says its profit fell 23 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier as its sales fell and a stronger yen squeezed its overseas earnings. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 400 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.