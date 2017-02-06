FDNY enlists diverse firefighter group to attract recruits

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's fire department is pumping $10 million into a new campaign to help recruitment efforts.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2laxkra ) that four firefighters who also work as recruiters were chosen as the faces for banners that will be hung up at every firehouse in the city. FDNY chose two men and two women to attract potential recruits.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says of the 87,000 recruits who have signed up, 31 percent are women and 89 percent are people of color. According to Nigro, both groups are underrepresented throughout the fire department.

Filing for the FDNY's entrance exam opens April 5.

