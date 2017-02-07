Taiwan initiates plans for 3rd generation national health insurance

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Prior to his resignation, Taiwan’s Health Minister Lin Tzou-yien announced the ministry is formulating plans for the implementation of the third generation National Health Insurance (NHI), which he estimates will take six to eight years to develop at a press conference on Monday.

Taiwan’s Executive Yuan announced a mini cabinet restructuring on Feb. 3, 2017, which resulted in the replacement of four ministers including Lin, who will be succeeded by former Deputy Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.

Initiation of third generation NHI plans began as of January 2017, said Lin adding the newly appointed health minister Chen was informed about the ongoing plans. Chen is experienced in NHI-related issues, and was previously involved in formulating NHI budget plans, reported Liberty Times.

Based on Taiwan’s Department of Health and Welfare estimations, the NHI fund will start incurring losses if no changes are made to current premium rates.

Taiwan’s NHI premium was lowered from 4.91 percent to 4.69 percent in 2016, and subsequently the supplementary premium was lowered to 1.91 percent, which resulted in an annual undercharge of more than NT$20 billion (US$64.52 million), reported UDN.

Even though the country’s health ministry has a safety reserve of NT$230 billion that could keep the NHI afloat until 2020, adjustments in premium rates can extend the health insurance’s coverage and operations.

Reforms in the new generation NHI include reducing waste of medical resources, finding new financial sources, and implementing premiums based on total household income instead to lower cases of “people with high incomes paying lower insurance premiums,” said Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Administration Ministry (NHIAM).

To generate more income, the NHIAM noted the ministry is seeking other methods to increase its income, but will require further discussions with Chen, experts and other academics, in addition to financial contributions from the second generation NHI’s supplementary premium,

According to the health minister, the second generation NHI took nearly seven to eight years to formulate, indicating the third generation insurance policies will take at least six to eight years to complete.

Responding to rumors that Lin was dismissed because of difficulties encountered in implementing long-term care 2.0, he pointed out a significantly large half of the first four months of his eight-month term was spent on medical reform. At the time Lin was more focused on simplifying evaluations, rationalization, implementing a medical service hierarchy system, and including doctors under the labor law.

It was only during the last four months that Lin was fully engaged in developing long-term care policies, and it was not until then that he was able focus his efforts on its progress. Lin is concerned about the long-term care basic infrastructure, multiple assessments, payment standards, informatics and other issues. Test trials of the long-term care 2.0 policies will begin in second quarter of 2017.

Lin declined to comment on whether his forced resignation was the result of being unsupportive of government policies to import food products from regions in Japan contaminated by nuclear radiation in the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disasters in 2011.

He also declined to comment on newly appointed health insurance minister Chen’s remarks on terminating health ministry evaluations of hospitals that publicize reviewers identity.

Asked about his resignation plans, Lin intends to return to Chang Gung University as a professor of pediatrics and plans to start a think tank to assist Taiwan’s medical field that tends to lack long-term planning and policies.

As a pediatrician, Lin is most concerned about Taiwan’s long-term care and social care. Taiwan ranks third to last in global birth rates, which could severely affect the development of future long-term care, he said.