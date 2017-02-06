Who’s who in Lin Te-fu

Taiwan’s Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Lin Te-fu (林德福) said on Monday that he has found it both funny and annoying when people mistook him for either of two other public figures, who’ve the same name and who’ve frequent appearances on mass media these days.

One of the other two noted persons with the same name has just been appointed to head the Sports Administration, and the other is the spokesman of Taiwan Power Company (Taipower).

Out of a population of 23 million, there are a great many Taiwanese people with same names, but it is rare to have three that have frequent media appearances at the same time.

The legislator shared a story on his Facebook page entitled “the story of three Lin Te-fus” on Monday, urging the public to know who’s who before making complaints.

The KMT legislator (right), Taipower spokesman (middle), and Sports Administration direct-general-designate (left) are all named Lin Te-fu

He said in the post that he has been participating in a variety of activities in Yonghe District, New Taipei City lately, and many people in the district have come up to him and told him that they had heard his name a lot in media outlets in recent days and asked him about Taipower’s power plant operation or about how he is going to juggle the two jobs of being a law maker and being the director-general of the Sports Administration.

In the post, the legislator briefly introduced the other same-named noted persons and said he is the legislator Lin Te-fu.

In a postscript to his story, he said that this Te-fu is not the other Te-fus and please find the right one before making complaints.