Photo of the Day: Illuminating Hsinchu's East Gate Moat

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the Hsinchu City Cultural Affairs Bureau has set up an "artistic light zone," a slew of colorful lighting fixtures along the moat in the East Gate area. With its vibrant array of colors, the display has attracted more than 30,000 people since its opening day on January 20.

The East Gate Moat in Hsinchu is the only remaining moat in Taiwan. It was built around what was once Hsinchu's city wall in the 1830's during the Qing Dynasty, but in recent years it has been converted into a riverbank park. The combination of historic sites and modern artworks has created a new and romantic atmosphere in the center of Hsinchu. The exhibition will be held until February 19.