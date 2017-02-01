TWSE edges higher on Trump financial deregulation order

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan Stock Exchange edged higher today as regional indexes were boosted by positive investor sentiment in the US on Friday following President Donald Trump’s executive order that could roll back financial regulations that were instituted following the 2008 financial crisis.

The Taiwan index closed up 0.87 percent today at 9,538.01, just shy of its session high of 9,548.68. At midday, other regional indexes lagged behind Taiwan as most gave back early gains, though all were higher than Friday.

Financial stocks pushed the market higher, with Shin Kong Financial and Yuanta Financial Holdings leading the way, up 5.71 percent and 4.08 percent respectively. Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial weren’t far behind, rising 3.32 percent and 2.23 percent respectively.

Some tech stocks also rose on the bullish market sentiment as Apple suppliers may benefit from the iPhone 8, which is expected to hit markets in September. As one of the largest suppliers to Apple, shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry gained 1.55 percent on the day while Foxconn Technology gained a little over 1 percent.

The New Taiwan Dollar also gained ground against the US dollar, reaching 30.90.

As President Trump’s executive order seeks a review of the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act that went into effect in 2010, Wall Street welcomed the potential for less regulation, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average up over 186 points on Friday. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 were also up 0.54 percent and 0.73 percent, respectively.