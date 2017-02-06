Local snacks from Taiwan’s I-Mei become best sellers in Japan, Korea

Taiwanese food giant I-Mei Foods Co. has successfully worked its way into Japan and Korea’s markets, as several of its products became best sellers in the neighboring countries.

On PTT, a popular Taiwanese online bulletin board, a poster wrote recently that he was surprised to have come across I-Mei’s classic product, I-Mei Puff, while shopping at Costco in Japan.

I-Mei Puff has been one of the most popular and best-selling snacks in Taiwan. It is one of the company’s longest-lasting products, and many Taiwanese grew up with memories of the sweet and crispy snack.

(Image courtesy of PTT website)

“Let’s use Japanese Yen and make this product a sellout!” the poster wrote, while adding that the company has been selling the product for over 40 years.

The post immediately drew response from other posters, with some saying that I-Mei is one of the few food companies in Taiwan with real corporate conscience, and I-Mei Puff should be considered a local specialty.

While the local food major is enjoying its success in Japan, South Korea also has its share of Taiwan’s local taste. Korean-based convenience store chain, GS25, recently released a ranking of five of its best-selling snacks, in which two of the spots were surprisingly taken by Taiwanese brands.

Snatching the top spot as the most popular snack was Taiwanese confectionery Shou Xin Fang’s (手信坊) candy nougat cookies, while I-Mei’s QQ Gummy Chocolate Balls took out the fifth spot.

In recent years, food security has become a critical subject in Taiwan, as a series of food scandals gripped the nation’s food industry and triggered fear among consumers. I-Mei Foods Co. not only survived the food safety crisis, it had earned the public’s trust and confidence for being an honest company.

While the nation’s traditional industries have been mired in economic slowdown and struggling for survival, I-Mei is able to break through the hardship and still grows in adversity, highlighting the company’s culture that insists on good value and high quality.