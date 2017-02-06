  1. Home
Taiwan’s UNI Air to launch Taipei-Hualien service from Feb. 16

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/02/06 15:20

Taiwan’s UNI Air will begin Taipei-Hualien service from Feb.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s UNI Air (立榮航空) will launch Taipei-Hualien service with two flights a day on Feb. 16.

The website of UNI Air, a Taiwan’s domestic and regional subsidiary of EVA Air, shows that the airline has begun to accept booking of flights between Songshan and Hualien on Monday, with limited promotional one-way ticket being sold at only NT$818.

The flight routes of TransAsia Airways, which closed down in November last year after two deadly crashes since 2014, have been allotted to other Taiwan’s airlines. The Songshan-Hualien route has been taken over by UNI Air.

From Monday through Saturday, the two flights from Taipei Songshan Airport (松山機場) to Hualien Airport (花蓮機場) depart at 7:10 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. and arrive at 8 a.m. and 8:10 p.m., respectively; while the two flights from Hualien to Songshan depart at 8:35 a.m. and 8:40 p.m. and arrive at 9:25 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively.

On Sunday, the flights from Songshan to Hualien depart at 12 noon and 7:20 p.m. and arrive at 12:50 p.m. and 8:10 p.m., respectively; while the flights from Hualien to Songshan take off at 1:20 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. and arrive at 2:10 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively.

Booking is available through the airline’s website, UNI Air App and convenience stores in Taiwan.
