Taiwan restates sovereignty over Diaoyutai Islands

Taipei (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) reiterated sovereignty claims over the disputed Diaoyutai Islands, after U.S. defense secretary James Mattis recently remarked the islands fall under the guidance of a U.S.-Japan security treaty in Tokyo.

The debate over the rightful ownership over the archipelago, which is also known as Senkaku Islands in Japanese, has long been a contentious issue among China, Taiwan and Japan.

During a recent visit to Asia, Mattis, the highest ranking official to visit Japan since Donald Trump’s inauguration, commented the United States would defend Japan under the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation which he said was applicable to the disputed Senkaku Islands.

"I made clear that our long-standing policy on the Senkaku Islands stands -- the U.S. will continue to recognize Japanese administration of the islands and as such Article 5 of the US-Japan Security Treaty applies," Mattis said in a press conference with Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada.

In response to Mattis’s comments, Taiwan’s MOFA stated that its sovereignty over Diaoyutai Islands was undisputable based on location, historical evidence, geological composition, and international law, reported Taipei Times.

The Diaoyutai Islands are affiliated islands of Taiwan that fall under the jurisdiction of Yilan County, stated MOFA in a press release.

Since 1971, the U.S. has restated that its transfer of administration rights of the Diaoyutai Islands to Japan did not involve sovereignty issues, explained MOFA. In an official notification on May 26, 1971, the U.S. government reassured the transfer of administrative rights would not damage Taiwan’s claims over the islands.

When the U.S. government formally ended its civil administration of the Ryukyu Islands in May 15, 1972, it in fact did not transfer sovereignty rights to Japan, added MOFA.

The U.S. congress also explained it would maintain neutrality over any country's sovereignty claims to the Diaoyutais, and its transfer of administrative rights would not hurt such claims.

The Taiwanese government advocates that the Diaoyutais dispute be resolved in a peaceful manner that adheres to the UN Charter and related international laws.