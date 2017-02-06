Apple's Taiwanese supplier Wistron brings iPhone production to India

Taipei (Taiwan News)—In a recent statement, an Indian government official confirmed Apple has commissioned Taiwanese supplier Wistron to start 2017 iPhone production in the country.

In a recent statement, the government of the Indian state of Karnataka welcomed Apple’s proposal to begin initial manufacturing operations in the state’s capital Bengaluru.

"Apple's intentions to manufacture in Bengaluru will foster a cutting edge technology ecosystem and supply chain development in the state, which are critical for India to compete globally," Piriyank Kharge, Karnataka’s IT Minister wrote in the statement.

Kharge told Reuters reporters Apple’s will “tentatively begin iPhone production in April or late May.”

Electronic component supplier Wistron will set up a plant in the Peenya industrial hub in Bengaluru to carry out production, making it the third Taiwanese company to become an iPhone assembler, reported Focus Taiwan.

Earlier reports from DIGITIMES noted Apple will position other Taiwanese iPhone suppliers, such as Foxconn and Pegatronn as second source suppliers should demands for the 2017 iPhones increase.

Wistron spokeswoman Joyce Chou confirmed the company’s Bengaluru plant is anticipated to start Apple’s flagship phones production some time during first half of 2017, but declined to comment on whether it would solely be an iPhone assembly site.

However, a report from Mac Rumors noted Wistron will be assembling the iPhone 8 in India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru.

The mass production of iPhones will be aimed at meeting India’s domestic demands, while lowering the phone’s retail price to encourage more consumers to buy the phones, said Kharge.

Once Wistron’s new facility initiates production this year, India will become the world’s third assembler of iPhones, reported India Times in late 2016.

Global iPhone sales dropped in 2016, but growth remained strong in India with annual phone sales reaching nearly 2.5 million phones last year. Despite having merely 2% market share in India, iPhones have grabbed nearly 50% of the market share in the country’s high-end smartphone market.

Apple is eyeing India’s booming smartphone market which is projected to reach 750 million phones by 2020, while gaining a competitive edge in production costs by moving phone assembly to India. Smartphone shipments to India increased 18% last year, compared to the global average of 3%, according to Counterpoint Research.

The tech giant has not made any further comments, other than plans to increase investments in India.