With 3 vacant board seats, Taiwan Pulp & Paper may face trading suspension

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Following the delayed release of financial results for fiscal year 2016 that the board of directors has yet to confirm, Taiwan Pulp & Paper Co. (台紙公司) issued a statement yesterday that Li Ming-che (李明哲) has resigned from his supervisory role on the board of directors, effective Feb. 3.

The company also dismissed Chen Ju-shun (陳如舜) from the board of directors under Section 26 of the Securities Exchange Act. The resignation and dismissal leaves three vacant seats on the board.

If the company does not hold board of directors meeting on Feb. 10 to fill the vacant seats, the stock may be suspended from trading in accordance with the Stock Exchange Rules Article 50, paragraph 1, paragraph 1. The supervisory seats are necessary to approve the company’s annual financial results.

General Manager Yu Mei-ling (余美玲) said that Chien Hung-wen (簡鴻文), chairman of the board, can no longer maintain the trust and support of the board of directors, and that the board must safeguard the company’s interests. Yu added that the board must recognize the 2016 earnings results by the end of March.

Ms. Yu said she had joined with more than half of the existing seven directors to appeal to Chien to consider the interests of Taiwan Pulp & Paper and its shareholders and to convene a board of directors meeting as soon as possible to resolve the urgent issues facing the company. She believes that the interests of more than 40,000 small shareholders have been seriously damaged.

A previous board meeting, scheduled for Jan. 20, had been postponed.

Shares of Taiwan Pulp & Paper were down over 3% when the market opened on Feb. 6. Despite the announcement from the company, the Taiwan paper and pulp index has risen 19% this year, mainly due to the Chinese government implementing water pollution measures late last year that shut some paper mills in the country. Some analysts believe that the bull market for the paper industry in Taiwan and Hong Kong may be a long-term trend.