Father kills two children, commits suicide after bad stock investment

Taipei, Feb. 5 (CNA) A man in Taipei launched a knife attack on his three teenage children Sunday, killing two of them, then cut his own throat, Taipei police said.



The third child, a 16-year old girl, passed out after she was stabbed in the neck but later regained consciousness and sent a message via LINE to her uncle, pleading for help, the Beitou District police said.



She was rushed to Taipei Veteran's Hospital, where she received emergency treatment, and appeared to be in stable condition, the police said.



The other two children -- a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy -- were dead when police arrived at their home in Beitou, according to Hsieh Chih-hsin (謝志鑫), chief of the investigation division of the Beitou Precinct.



Their father, a 46-year-old man surnamed Chang, was also found dead at the scene, with his throat cut, Hsieh said.



Chang left a note at the scene, saying that he had decided to carry out the murder-suicide because he had lost money on a stock investment and his marriage had soured, Hsieh said.



Chang's wife was not at home at the time but rushed back from Hualien County after learning of the tragedy, according to police.

