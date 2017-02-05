Chan sisters clinch Taiwan Open doubles title

No.1 seed Elina Svitolina on Sunday beat Peng Shuai in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2 at the Taiwan Open final in Taipei to clinch the singles title, while home favorite Chan sisters withstood the pressure of the final match in front of the home crowd to keep the doubles champion trophy in the host country.

Elina Svitolina at 2017 Taiwan Open

Svitolina and Peng held their respective serves in the first six games of the first set, but then Svitolina broke Peng twice to win the first set 6-3.

In the second set, Peng broke Svitolina’s serve first but couldn’t keep up the momentum to hold her own serve in the next game. Svitolina then coasted through the second set without facing much challenge from her opponent.

In the doubles final, Taiwanese sisters Chan Yung-jan and Chan Hao-ching took on Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova.

After a 3–3 tie in the first set, the two teams broke each other’s serves in the following two games. The sisters held the serve at the ninth game and then converted on their first set point opportunity to win the set 6-4.

The sisters were met with little resistance in the second set and won the title, 6-4, 6-2.