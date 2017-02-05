Taiwan’s CDC raises alarm: life threatening azithromycin-resistant Shigella spreading among MSM in Taiwan

Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Saturday raised the alarm that Shigella bacteria resistant to antibiotic azithromycin are circulating among men who have sex with men (MSM) in Taiwan, reporting that the outbreak of the life-threatening infection is featured by a research paper published in the latest issue of Emerging Infectious Diseases journal of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC).

The research paper written by Taiwanese authors focuses on the outbreak of azithromycin-nonsusceptible Shigella cluster (Shigella flexneri 3a) infection in Taiwan associated with MSM.

The research states that Taiwan’s Web-based National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System (NDSS) detected the first shigellosis outbreak in MSM during March–May 2015. During June 2015–May 2016, a total of 200 shigellosis cases were reported to the NDSS, of which 21 were domestically acquired S. flexneri 3a infections in northern and central Taiwan, the research reports.

Of the 21 case-patients, most had reported other infections before S. flexneri 3a diagnosis, including HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea, amebiasis, acute hepatitis A, and S. sonnei infection, according to the research.

The 21 patients were tested for antimicrobial resistance and 19 were found nonsusceptible to azithromycin, raising the alarm that azithromycin-resistant Shigella are circulating among the MSM of Taiwan, the research reports.

The research concludes, “The 21 isolates were genetically distant from the S. flexneri 3a isolates recovered in Taiwan from 2000–2011 and belonged to the sublineage A of the recently reported MSM-associated outbreak lineage characterized by reduced azithromycin susceptibility and circulation in shigellosis low-risk regions. The introduction of this MSM-associated S. flexneri 3a lineage into Taiwan in 2015 illustrates that the pathogen can spread rapidly across continents, possibly through intensified sexual networks among MSM."

The local Shigella infection (Shigellosi) patients have suffered from symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, cramping, vomiting, and blood in stool, Taiwan’s CDC said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said that even though none of the patients in the local cases has a history of traveling to foreign countries, the Shigella clusters that caused the local infections were identical to those found in Europe and the U.S. He said that it’s possible the outbreak was originated from an immigrant.

Experts said that it’s concerning that Shigella might continue to evolve and develop into super bugs that have grown resistant to most antibiotics.