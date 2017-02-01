Crowds pour into Taipei Lantern Festival site

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hundreds of thousands of people crowded into the Ximending area Saturday evening to witness the opening of the Taipei Lantern Festival.

City officials said they were expecting at least 300,000 visitors to show up for the event, which used to be held in a more open area on the site of the former Flower Expo until now.

This year’s edition, which will last until February 12, takes the theme “West Side Story, Taipei Glory” and is concentrated around the old North Gate or Beimen, Zhonghua Road and the West Gate area or Ximending, already popular with teenagers, shoppers and foreign visitors on normal days.

In order to improve crowd control, one-way foot traffic was imposed on several access points to the Ximen Mass Rapid Transit station.

After 6 p.m., the main lanterns, representing the Year of the Rooster, were lit up as the crowds were showered with confetti.

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je distributed 200 autographed red eggs symbolizing prosperity, reports said, while asking citizens to show understanding for the difficult traffic situation in the area. Japanese band World Order performed at the main festival site near the Red Theater.

Crowds were reportedly so dense that the event invoked comparisons to the New Year’s Eve fireworks at Taipei 101, when hundreds of thousands of viewers paralyze the capital’s eastern shopping district for hours.

On the actual Lantern Festival day, February 11, a parade will move down Zhonghua Road, with more traffic controls in force to reduce congestion, the mayor said.