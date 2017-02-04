Taiwan set to celebrate birthday of Jade Emperor, the Ruler of Heaven

On the ninth day of the first month of Lunar calendar, Taiwanese people along with the Hokkien community would celebrate the birthday of the Jade Emperor (Tian Gong, or Yu Huang Dadi), who, according to the Taoist beliefs, is the supreme deity and “the God of Heaven.”

The Jade Emperor is the Ruler of Heaven, and the Lord of the Imperial Court. His birthday falls on the ninth day of the first lunar month.

In Chinese culture, nine is considered to be an auspicious number given it has the same pronunciation with the word “everlasting” in Chinese. It is also the highest single-digit number in the decimal system, which stands for grandness and eternity.

On this day, Taiwanese households would prepare for the "Jade Emperor ritual," in which various food items would be offered to the highest ranking deity as a form of thanksgiving and to pray for good fortune for the coming year.

To pay respect to the Jade Emperor, the celebration would start from the late night of the eighth day of the first month, and well into the early hours of the ninth day.

The ritual is always grand and food offerings abundant. Fruits, flowers, candles are a must, while red tortoise cakes, red buns, prosperity cakes, and glutinous rice puffs are among the most common food items to put on an altar table.

Red tortoise cake, a traditional Chinese pastry (usually filled with red bean paste) shaped to resemble a tortoise shell, is believed to be necessary for the occasion due to its cultural importance. Tortoise is used to describe longevity in Chinese, while the color red symbolizes good luck and the round shape a symbol of family reunion and completeness.

In fact, some would explain that all these food items are typically shaped to resemble female genitals, which symbolize fertility, abundance, and prosperity.

The Jade Emperor ritual is considered to be the most important festival to the Taoists and Hoklo community, which marks the deepest respect that the ancient Hoklo heritage has towards heaven and earth.