With game-ending slam, Mexico joins Cuba in Caribbean semis

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sebastian Valle hit a game-ending grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to give unbeaten Mexico a 5-1 victory over Venezuela in the Caribbean Series on Friday night.

Mexico improved to 3-0 in the tournament with its ninth consecutive Caribbean Series win, including a 6-0 run to last year's championship.

Washington Nationals reliever Oliver Perez got the win for Aguilas de Mexicali, who secured a spot in the semifinals. Mexico defeated Venezuela for the title last year.

Pedro Rodríguez took the loss for Venezuela's Aguilas de Zulia.

In the earlier game, Cuba also moved into the semifinals with a 6-1 win over Puerto Rico.