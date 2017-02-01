Chinese tourists injured in Kaohsiung bus crash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An estimated 21 tourists from the Chinese city of Ningbo and their Taiwanese guide were injured when their tour bus hit a bridge in Kaohsiung Saturday morning, reports said.

According to the police, the driver, a 43-year-old man surnamed Wang, had been discussing the group’s itinerary with its guide and had therefore not noticed that the bridge ahead had a height restriction of 2.8 meters.

The bus slammed into the railway bridge, with the crash tearing off the top front part of the vehicle.

Two men and a woman were severely injured, while 18 others, including seven children, sustained light injuries, reports said. The ages of the injured ranged from two to 74.

The bus had been carrying a total of 28 people, including Wang, the Taiwanese guide, a Chinese guide and 25 Chinese travelers.

While nobody was in a critical condition, the Chinese guide, surnamed Hong, suffered from bouts of dizziness and vomiting, the emergency services said. Several passengers suffered from lacerations in their face, but would not have to stay in hospital overnight, reports said.

The driver was apparently not familiar with the route he was taking through Kaohsiung’s Gushan District. Rail service across the bridge between Kaohsiung’s main station and New Zuoying was not affected by the accident.