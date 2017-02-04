Animal euthanasia ban takes effect in Taiwan Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A revision to the Animal Protection Act that bans stray animal euthanasia went into effect nationwide Saturday. Some animal rights activists express concerns over the lack of disease controls and of supporting measures to cope with overcapacity in animal shelters as people continue abandoning pets.

According to the Chinese-language Liberty Times, the local government data show that the public shelters were either way over capacity or over capacity at the end of January. The public shelters in Taipei City, Tainan City, Taoyuan City, Yilan County, Pingtung County, and Hsinchu City have exceeded capacity.

Despite the increased public awareness and extremely low cost of microchipping (less than NT$200, or US$6.4, in Taiwan), the implementation rate remains low at 60 percent, while the rate of spaying/neutering is even lower.

Huang Qing-rong (黃慶榮), secretary-general of the Animal Protection Association of the Republic of China, was quoted by other local media as saying that it has yet to be the right timing to implement the new law given the country’s low pet sterilization rate. Huang worried that the new law would give some irresponsible pet owners some peace of mind or a slight sense of guilt to abandon pets as they won’t be subject to euthanasia and that will lead to the increase in the homeless animal population.

“Also, some animal rights activists and private animal shelters might hesitate to proactively take in stray animals to avoid an unbearable financial burden,” Huang added. “Another unwelcome consequence of the new law is that the number of illegal killings of animals and reports of stray dog attacks might climb.”

The chief of the animal protection section of the Council of Agriculture, Chiang Wen-chuan (江文全), said that the local governments have been ordered to ensure a comfortable environment of the public shelters and stop accepting more animals if they reach maximum capacity, and today, the majority of public shelters would charge pet owners who send their pets to the shelters at the amount from a few thousands to more than ten thousands in local currency.

National Pingtung University of Science and Technology’s retired professor of animal science Xia Liang-zhou (夏良宙) advised the public shelters to euthanize dogs with canine distemper, gastroenteritis and other highly contagious illnesses to prevent mass mortality in the shelters, and urged the authorities to proactively promote microchipping to control the stray animal population.

A Taiwanese documentary “Twelve Nights (十二夜),” which triggered debate on the plight of Taiwan’s homeless dogs in the country, prompted the passage of a revision to the Animal Protection Act in January 2015, which deleted a clause that permitted the killing of animals held in animal shelters if they remain unclaimed or unadopted for more than 12 days after a notice or public announcement. In the future, only the animals diagnosed with highly contagious and incurable diseases are allowed to undergo euthanasia. (To watch the full documentary, please go to the Twelve Nights official YouTube Channel)

To adopt abandoned dogs and cats, please visit the national online platform Animal Adoption